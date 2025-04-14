Groundwater extraction through illegal borewells no less than ‘sin’: Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: The High Court has likened the rampant extraction of groundwater through unauthorised borewells to a “sin and warned of strict action against those who deplete groundwater. The judges noted that if this practice continues unchecked, Delhi could face a severe water crisis similar to that experienced in Johannesburg several years ago.

Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela raised the alarm by asking, “Do you want Delhi to become like Johannesburg, where there was no water for months?” The remarks came during a public interest petition filed by advocate Sunil Kumar Sharma. Sharma claimed that several illegal submersible pumps had been installed at an under-construction building on Goenka Road in the Roshanara area.

The court expressed serious concern about Delhi’s falling water table and pointed out that illegal borewells are rapidly reducing groundwater levels. The judges also questioned how borewells for construction activities could have been allowed to operate at all. The petition revealed conflicting information: while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi reported six illegal borewells at the site, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Daryaganj confirmed only three had been sealed.

To resolve these differences and assess the damage, the court ordered a joint survey of the property. Senior officials from the MCD, Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and the local police are to inspect the site within ten days and submit a detailed report. The bench made it clear that if active illegal borewells are found, the property owner could face environmental penalties. According to Sharma, the construction project involves around 100 residential units. He warned that the unauthorised borewells not only threaten local water supplies but also contribute to environmental damage. Despite repeated requests to authorities, no significant action has been taken so far. The case is set for a further hearing on July 30.