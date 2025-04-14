Some AAP councillors may vote for BJP in MCD polls

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form a “triple-engine” government in Delhi by securing a win in the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral elections, scheduled for April 25. In a major political development, sources have claimed that nearly 15 to 25 AAP councillors could vote in favour of BJP candidates for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

This potential defection is possible due to the non-applicability of the Anti-Defection Law in the MCD. Discontent among AAP councillors has reportedly grown due to anti-incumbency in their wards and the failure to constitute the Standing Committee and other key civic bodies since AAP’s victory in the 2022 MCD polls.

According to sources, critical civic projects worth over Rs 5 crore have remained stalled due to the absence of the Standing Committee. These include policy matters, audits, layout plan approvals, waste management agreements, and biomining of landfills. The power struggle within the AAP-led MCD has reportedly disrupted developmental work across the city. “The logjam created by AAP’s power tussles has affected the delivery of civic services. Without the Standing Committee—which controls the finances—MCD operations have come to a standstill. Frustrated with the lack of development and unable to face their constituents, several AAP councillors are now in touch with the BJP and considering switching sides,” a senior BJP leader, on the condition of anonymity said .