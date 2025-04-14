Viswas Patil’s The Wild Warfront revisits the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji

History came alive at Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi with the launch of The Wild Warfront (Westland), the second book in Viswas Patil’s Shivaji Mahasamrat fiction series. The new release continues the tale of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the 17th-century warrior-king and founder of the Maratha empire. Known for novels like Panipat, Sambhaji, and Jhanjhawat (the first part of the series), Patil says he has been researching Raja Shivaji for the past 6–7 years. "Shivaji, Sambhaji, and Maratha history have become a sort of lifelong hobby for me," he says.

In his quest for historical accuracy, Patil scoured a wealth of essays and books by various authors across different time periods. “I consulted many old chronicles and essays, including works by historians like Ashirbadi, R. C. Majumdar, among others,” he says. He also visited several forts and forests closely linked to Shivaji, walking in the footsteps of the warrior king. “In the last 35 years, I have climbed, ascended, and explored more than 250 of Shivaji’s 400 forts. I’ve also conducted research in prominent libraries, from Hyderabad to Delhi to London,” he reveals.