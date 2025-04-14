Viswas Patil’s The Wild Warfront revisits the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji

History came alive at Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi with the launch of The Wild Warfront (Westland), the second book in Viswas Patil’s Shivaji Mahasamrat fiction series. The new release continues the tale of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the 17th-century warrior-king and founder of the Maratha empire. Known for novels like Panipat, Sambhaji, and Jhanjhawat (the first part of the series), Patil says he has been researching Raja Shivaji for the past 6–7 years. "Shivaji, Sambhaji, and Maratha history have become a sort of lifelong hobby for me," he says.
In his quest for historical accuracy, Patil scoured a wealth of essays and books by various authors across different time periods. “I consulted many old chronicles and essays, including works by historians like Ashirbadi, R. C. Majumdar, among others,” he says. He also visited several forts and forests closely linked to Shivaji, walking in the footsteps of the warrior king. “In the last 35 years, I have climbed, ascended, and explored more than 250 of Shivaji’s 400 forts. I’ve also conducted research in prominent libraries, from Hyderabad to Delhi to London,” he reveals.
Perhaps most notably, Patil ventured into the Sahyadri forest, retracing the 60-kilometre stretch Shivaji famously traversed during the siege of Panhala. He endeavoured to reimagine this journey not just as a historical event, but in a way that would resonate with readers. Patil’s storytelling approach to spin battles and historical events into a tale, was a deliberate choice. “I was particular about ensuring it remained a history book. But I realised that if I wrote another conventional history book, it would just sit in libraries. So, I wanted to bring this subject to the masses. That’s why I chose the novel format. Through storytelling, I can reach more readers and connect with a broader audience.”
The English edition is translated by Nadeem Khan, who has worked on Patil’s books since his 1988 novel Panipat. At the launch, Khan praised Patil’s writing as “layered and evocative,” rich with imagery and discovery.
The Wild Warfront doesn’t merely revisit well-known events of Shivaji’s life like the fall of Bijapur—it also sheds light on lesser-known moments like the battles of Vengurla, Panhala, Rajapur, and Jaidapur, Shivaji’s naval ambitions, and the demolition of the Surat fort. The book delves into key characters—heroes and adversaries alike—through a fictional lens without straying from the facts.
Chhatrapati Shivaji remains one of India’s most revered figures, celebrated for establishing a kingdom rooted in religious tolerance and unity across castes. With The Wild Warfront, Patil revives this legacy—from the assault on Bijapur to the Battle of Mudhol—in a way that is both thought-provoking and accessible.