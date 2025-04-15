A resilient and stylish indoor vine

If you’re an aspiring plant parent but your roses keep meeting an untimely demise, or if your dream of lush greenery keeps turning into a funeral for house plants — fear not! Meet Syngonium, the plant that thrives on neglect, forgives your watering mistakes, and won’t guilt-trip you with crispy dead leaves. Just place it on your side table, coffee table, or anywhere, really — it’ll keep growing like it pays rent!
Ideal growing conditions
Sunlight: Thrives in medium to low light
Watering: Requires moderate watering; can also grow in plain water
Soil: Grows well in a regular soil mix
Temperature: Prefers cool to moderate temperatures
Fertiliser: A moderate feeder — occasional feeding supports healthy growth
Popular variety
Arrowhead Vine (Syngonium podophyllum) — known for its lush foliage and easy maintenance
Why grow it?
Syngonium is not just another vining plant — it stands out with its sturdy, thick stems, allowing it to climb effortlessly against walls and fences, adding an aesthetic charm to spaces.
Common issues
Leaves developing yellow or brown tips, often due to inconsistent watering or low humidity.
Propagation
Easily propagated through stem cuttings taken from the node, either in water or directly in soil.
Pro tip
If your Syngonium looks like it’s given up on life, don’t panic! As long as the roots are alive in the soil, a little patience and regular watering will have it bouncing back like a true survivor.