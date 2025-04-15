A resilient and stylish indoor vine

Popular variety

Arrowhead Vine (Syngonium podophyllum) — known for its lush foliage and easy maintenance

Why grow it?

Syngonium is not just another vining plant — it stands out with its sturdy, thick stems, allowing it to climb effortlessly against walls and fences, adding an aesthetic charm to spaces.

Common issues

Leaves developing yellow or brown tips, often due to inconsistent watering or low humidity.

Propagation

Easily propagated through stem cuttings taken from the node, either in water or directly in soil.

Pro tip

If your Syngonium looks like it’s given up on life, don’t panic! As long as the roots are alive in the soil, a little patience and regular watering will have it bouncing back like a true survivor.