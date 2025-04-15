AIIMS says will display real-time waiting period for surgeries, test results

NEW DELHI: In a move to increase transparency and improving patient experience, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will now provide real-time online information regarding waiting periods for diagnostic tests and surgeries.

The initiative, directed by AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas, seeks to address the persistent issue of long waiting times faced by OPD patients for procedures such as ultrasound, CT scans, MRIs, and various surgeries.

AIIMS, one of the city’s busiest tertiary care hospitals, has been under immense patient load, resulting in waiting periods stretching into months or even years for certain tests and surgeries. Patients complain ENT surgeries currently have a waiting period of up to three years, orthopedic procedures up to two years, and neurosurgeries about one and a half years.