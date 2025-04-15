Caravaggio’s 'Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy' Unveiled in India

She sits in complete stillness, her head tilted, eyes closed, her lips parted. Her hands, fingers intertwined, rest gently across her chest. Draped in soft, earth-toned fabric, her long hair spills loosely around her in an almost messy way. This is ‘Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy’ by the famous Italian Baroque master Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio and it was unveiled with much fanfare at the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre on the weekend.

Believed to have been painted in 1606, the original work was lost for centuries — known only through imitations — before it resurfaced in 2014. Magdalene, who has been interpreted variously as a mystic, a helpmeet, a woman who befriended Jesus and was a witness to his Crucifixion, has been depicted in multiple versions by Caravaggio—and this one has been authenticated by art historian Mina Gregori, who has written extensively on his work.

"Bringing Caravaggio to India has been a long-standing dream of mine," says Andrea Anastasio, director of the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre. When he found out the painting was in Beijing just two and a half months ago, he moved quickly to secure it. “Even with such short notice, we had to try. We bypassed bureaucracy, managed logistics, and coordinated across institutions — but it was worth it.”