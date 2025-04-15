Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lays foundation stone for projects in Shalimar Bagh

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several key development projects in the Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency.

The CM inaugurated the beautification of four public parks located in Ambedkar Colony and Haiderpur, while also laying the foundation for the construction of a main road and drainage system from the Haiderpur bus stand to the nearby canal.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta reiterated the Delhi government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure across the capital. “Our goal is to provide every citizen with better facilities and create a safe and accessible environment,” she said. The CM emphasised that improving roads, healthcare, educational institutions, transport services and maintaining a clean environment are the government’s top priorities.

“We envision a Delhi that not only addresses present-day needs but also builds a sustainable foundation for future generations. Our aim is to create an empowered, self-reliant, and inclusive capital that will serve as a model for the entire nation,” Gupta said.