Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lays foundation stone for projects in Shalimar Bagh

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several key development projects in the Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency.
The CM inaugurated the beautification of four public parks located in Ambedkar Colony and Haiderpur, while also laying the foundation for the construction of a main road and drainage system from the Haiderpur bus stand to the nearby canal.
Addressing the gathering, Gupta reiterated the Delhi government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure across the capital. “Our goal is to provide every citizen with better facilities and create a safe and accessible environment,” she said. The CM emphasised that improving roads, healthcare, educational institutions, transport services and maintaining a clean environment are the government’s top priorities.
“We envision a Delhi that not only addresses present-day needs but also builds a sustainable foundation for future generations. Our aim is to create an empowered, self-reliant, and inclusive capital that will serve as a model for the entire nation,” Gupta said.
Highlighting the recently completed beautification work at the four public parks in Ambedkar Colony, Gupta noted that these parks are now equipped with amenities such as swings for children, seating arrangements for senior citizens and horticultural landscaping.
“These parks will not just serve as recreational spaces but will also be hubs of social harmony and inspiration for the community,” she added. Additionally, the CM laid the foundation for a long-demanded infrastructure project—the construction of a main road and drainage system from the Haiderpur bus stand to the canal.
The initiative aims to enhance local connectivity and address waterlogging issues in the area. In her address, Gupta also paid tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, stating, “The life of Babasaheb Ambedkar inspires us with his values of dedication, struggle, and equality. We are not only commemorating him but actively working to implement his ideals on the ground.”
She further stressed that the Delhi government remains committed to the welfare of all citizens, with particular attention to empowering marginalised communities.