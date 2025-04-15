DU principal applies cow dung on classroom walls, says it was for ‘research’

NEW DELHI: The principal of DU’s Laxmibai College coated classroom walls with cow dung. The video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday. The incident sparked online outrage.
The principal, Pratyush Vatsala, however clarified that the act was part of an ongoing research project undertaken by a faculty member. Vatsala did not share further details on the project she talked about. She said, “The project is under process. I will be able to share details of the full research after a week. The research is being carried out in porta cabins. I coated one of them myself because there’s no harm in touching natural mud. Some people are spreading misinformation without knowing the full details.”
Vatsala faced massive flak after the video surfaced online. In the video, she could be seen coating one of the walls of classrooms with cow dung. The video also shows her staff member helping her.
She reportedly shared the video herself in the college’s teachers’ group, noting that indigenous methods are being adapted to cool classrooms in C Block.
“Those who have classes here will soon get these rooms in a new look. Efforts are being made to make your teaching experience pleasant,” she wrote in the message.
Established in 1965, and named after Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, the college is located in Ashok Vihar and operates under the Delhi government. The college comprises five blocks, with the recent initiative focused on one of them.