DU principal applies cow dung on classroom walls, says it was for ‘research’

Vatsala faced massive flak after the video surfaced online. In the video, she could be seen coating one of the walls of classrooms with cow dung. The video also shows her staff member helping her.

She reportedly shared the video herself in the college’s teachers’ group, noting that indigenous methods are being adapted to cool classrooms in C Block.

“Those who have classes here will soon get these rooms in a new look. Efforts are being made to make your teaching experience pleasant,” she wrote in the message.

Established in 1965, and named after Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, the college is located in Ashok Vihar and operates under the Delhi government. The college comprises five blocks, with the recent initiative focused on one of them.