Ex-armyman absconding for 20 years after killing wife, arrested from Madhya Pradesh

NEW DELHI: A 58-year-old former Indian Army soldier, who had been absconding for over two decades after jumping parole in a murder case, has been arrested from Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

“The accused, Anil Kumar Tiwari, a native of Sidhi, was convicted of murdering his wife in 1989. A case was registered at Delhi Cantt police station after he strangled his wife and then set her on fire, attempting to present it as a suicide.

He was arrested on May 31, 1989, and later sentenced to life imprisonment,” police said. On November 21, 2005, Tiwari was granted parole for two weeks by the Delhi High Court but failed to return, prompting a search that lasted nearly 20 years.