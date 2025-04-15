New policy to regulate e-rickshaws in the offing

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is working on a new policy to regulate e-rickshaws, which have become a common mode of last-mile transport but are also contributing to growing traffic congestion and safety concerns.

Despite a ban on 236 major roads in the capital due to their low speed and impact on traffic flow, e-rickshaws continue to operate illegally, flouting rules daily.

Officials said the government may bring mandatory registration, commercial licensing, and other regulations for e-rickshaws either as part of a separate policy. They also said that certain conditions requiring mandatory registration from the dealers who sell the e-rickshaws could also be incorporated under the new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy draft of the government which is yet to receive an approval.