New policy to regulate e-rickshaws in the offing

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is working on a new policy to regulate e-rickshaws, which have become a common mode of last-mile transport but are also contributing to growing traffic congestion and safety concerns.
Despite a ban on 236 major roads in the capital due to their low speed and impact on traffic flow, e-rickshaws continue to operate illegally, flouting rules daily.
Officials said the government may bring mandatory registration, commercial licensing, and other regulations for e-rickshaws either as part of a separate policy. They also said that certain conditions requiring mandatory registration from the dealers who sell the e-rickshaws could also be incorporated under the new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy draft of the government which is yet to receive an approval.
In recent years, e-rickshaws have flooded bus stands, metro stations, and major intersections, often causing traffic snarls. The Delhi Traffic Police issued 2,78,090 challans in a year for rule violations by e-rickshaws, highlighting the scale of the problem.
Though registration and a valid commercial driving license are mandatory for operating e-rickshaws, officials estimate that around 50 percent of these vehicles remain unregistered. Many drivers also operate without licenses, and incidents of minors driving e-rickshaws have also been reported.
5k illegal e-ricks
The Delhi Transport Department has seized nearly 5,000 illegally operated e-rickshaws over the last two years.