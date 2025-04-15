No-parking of End-of-Life Vehicles on roads, move to ‘free public space’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has issued guidelines for 55 lakh End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV), prohibiting public space for their parking. These vehicles cannot be parked on streets, roads, or parking lots. Owners must park their vehicles inside their premises. If such vehicles are found in public spaces, a penalty of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 will be imposed. In addition, the transport department is also planning to deny fuel to these vehicles in the coming days.

The notice issued by the department says, “The government has deregistered 5.5 million over-aged vehicles (diesel vehicles more than 10 years old and petrol/CNG vehicles more than 15 years old). The list of such vehicles can be accessed by visiting the transport department site. There is a complete prohibition on parking over-aged vehicles, including in areas just outside residences, which are considered public places.”

On March 6, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh announced a plan to check unregistered vehicles, which the government claimed is one of the main contributory factors to traffic congestion in the national capital. After finalising the initiative, Singh had directed the transport department and traffic police to take immediate action against vehicles operating without proper registration.

Additionally, orders were issued for petrol pump operators not to supply fuel to unregistered or unfit vehicles. “If they don’t comply with the orders, they will also face penalties,” the minister said.

The transport department has asked the owners of all such vehicles to either keep them inside the residential complex in a private parking space or obtain a no-objection certificate to move them out of the NCT of Delhi within one year of their expiry date. No NOC shall be issued after one year of the expiry of an overaged vehicle.

The owners can also get their vehicles scrapped at any nearby registered vehicle scrapping facility.

Guidelines