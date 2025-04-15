Rule amended to fix uniforms for auto-drivers

NEW DELHI: In a move to end a longstanding confusion regarding the uniform colour of auto-rickshaw drivers in the capital, the State Transport Authority (STA) has approved an amendment to Rule 7 of the Delhi Motor Vehicles Rules (DMVR), 1993. This decision addresses a years-old contradiction between the official rule and departmental orders that has led to repeated penal action against drivers.

As per the DMVR rule that dates back to 1993, auto-rickshaw drivers were originally mandated to wear khaki-coloured uniforms when drivers and conductors of all passenger vehicles were brought under a uniform dress code.

However, over time, khaki became widely associated with home guards and civil defense personnel. To avoid confusion and distinguish auto drivers, administrative orders were periodically issued instructing them to wear steel grey uniforms instead. This divergence between the DMVR’s khaki requirement and the department’s grey directive created legal ambiguity.