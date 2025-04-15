Six air quality monitoring stations by June 30 to check pollution

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has announced that the Delhi government will install six new ambient air quality monitoring stations across the capital by June 30. The move is aimed at expanding the city’s air monitoring network to improve real-time tracking and response to pollution.

The new stations will come up at prominent locations including Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Delhi Cantonment, Netaji Subhash University (West Campus), and the Commonwealth Games Sports Complex.

“These new stations will help us track pollution patterns more accurately and guide our response with real-time data. The installation process is underway and we are targeting completion by June 30,” Sirsa said. With the addition of these six stations, the total number of monitoring units in the capital will increase to 46.