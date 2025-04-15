Team to take Odisha lesson on e-Vidhan

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Assembly delegation led by Speaker Vijender Gupta will visit Odisha from April 15-17 to study the Odisha Assembly’s successful implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

Odisha recently transitioned to a fully paperless system and the Delhi delegation aims to learn from their experience.

Gupta will be accompanied by Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bist, senior officials from the Delhi Legislative Assembly, and key personnel involved in the NeVA project. The purpose of the visit is to explore best practices, technological frameworks and operational models employed by Odisha in effectively implementing the NeVA.

During the Delhi assembly’s last budget session, Speaker Gupta had announced that the assembly would become paperless within 100 days. In line with this assurance, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is expected to release the necessary funds to support the implementation of NeVA in Delhi.