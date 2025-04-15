Trilokpuri fights overflowing drains

NEW DELHI: For the past two months, residents of Trilokpuri in East Delhi have been living amid burst sewer lines and overflowing drains, with no respite despite repeated complaints to civic authorities.

A ground visit by this newspaper revealed that streets in Blocks 30, 31 and 32 of Himmatpuri are inundated with filthy water. Several homes are reportedly affected, with residents forced to endure unsanitary and hazardous conditions. “This has been the situation here since February. We have complained to every civic agency, but none of them have responded appropriately,” said Surbhi Negi, a resident of Block 30.

Local resident Sanjay Gupta said workers from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had visited the area a week ago but left most drains unrepaired. “Besides, they just remove silt from the drains and leave it on the side of the roads,” he said, pointing to stagnant piles of sludge lining the lanes.

Last week’s rainfall worsened the situation, causing widespread waterlogging and knee-deep sewage on the roads. “Waterlogging is a persistent problem for us every monsoon. But this time, we are afraid that the situation will become unbearable,” said another resident. Residents said local MLA Ravi Kant had assured them that the issue would be resolved by April 1. However, there has been no action on the ground so far.