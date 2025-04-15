Two auto-rickshaw drivers arrested for robbing IB official at knifepoint

NEW DELHI: Two auto-rickshaw drivers were arrested on charges of robbing an Intelligence Bureau (IB) official at knifepoint near the RK Ashram Marg traffic signal in central Delhi.

The victim, Manish Pandey, a security assistant executive with the IB, was waiting for an auto-rickshaw when the incident took place, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Akhtar Raja (41), a resident of Aram Bagh, and Ghulam Raza (25), a resident of Nand Nagri.

Police investigation revealed that the duo followed the victim from a bar in Paharganj before executing the robbery. According to a senior police officer, Pandey reported that he was robbed at knifepoint around 1 am on April 11 while waiting at the traffic signal. The robbers took his wallet, which contained his debit card, credit card, voter ID card, Aadhaar card, CGHS card, and Rs 1,500 in cash.

“A case was registered at Mandir Marg police station and a thorough investigation was initiated. Police reviewed CCTV footage from the area and identified an auto-rickshaw that appeared suspicious. Raja, the driver of the vehicle, was apprehended and confessed to his involvement in the crime. He also implicated his associate, Raza,” said DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla.

Raja admitted to following the victim from the Paharganj bar and later dropping off Raza near the RK Ashram Marg signal, where Raza carried out the robbery. The police recovered the stolen items and the knife used in the crime.