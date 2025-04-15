Two wanted for attacking cop held after encounter

NEW DELHI: Two men wanted for shooting a Delhi Police constable were arrested following an encounter in the Dwarka area of southwest Delhi, a police official said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Kailash alias Bhola (20), a resident of Raj Nagar-II, and Deepak alias Haddi (21), a resident of Sultanpuri. Both were involved in a recent firing incident under Tilak Nagar police station limits and had been on the run.

According to officials, a police team from the outer district had raided Tilak Nagar in search of the duo. During the operation, the accused opened fire at the police, injuring Constable Sandeep, who sustained two bullet wounds. The pair fled the scene.

They were also involved in a robbery case in Sultanpuri, where they stabbed a man with a knife. A special team, led by ACP Umesh Barthwal, was formed to trace the suspects. Through technical surveillance and manual inputs, the team located the accused in Dwarka on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

“A trap was laid near UER-II, Dwarka. Around 12:40 am, Kailash and Deepak were spotted on a scooter. When signalled to stop, they opened fire on the police team. Inspector Rampal and Sub-Inspector Hemant were hit, but their bulletproof jackets saved them,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam.