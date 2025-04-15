Uptick in international student enrollment at IIT-D Abu Dhabi campus this year

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s Abu Dhabi campus has recorded a sharp rise in international student enrolment in its second academic year. The institution, situated in the United Arab Emirates, enrolled 80 students this year—a significant increase from the 20 students admitted in its inaugural year.

The IITD-Abu Dhabi campus offers admissions to several bachelor’s and master’s programmes. According to the institute, approximately 13 Emirati students are enrolled in the bachelor’s programme, while around 17 students have joined the master’s programme. The campus focuses on talent development and aspires to become a global centre for research and development.

The campus began its first academic programme in January 2024 and currently offers courses in energy, sustainability, and artificial intelligence. These programmes are conducted in collaboration with Khalifa University and Mohamed Bin Zayed University.

“Citing the tremendous response from students worldwide, IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi is progressing towards becoming one of the world’s premier educational institutions and opening doors for students from Southeast Asia,” the official press release stated.

Beyond academics, the institute is also playing a role in strengthening Indo-UAE relations. Both governments are collaborating to support students from the Middle East and India, providing opportunities for IIT aspirants. IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi aims to contribute to the UAE’s strategic goals and national sustainability initiatives through its academic offerings.