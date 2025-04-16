Delhi BJP's new office to get facelift with Rs 2.23 crore road improvement project

NEW DELHI: As the Delhi BJP prepares to shift into its upcoming multi-storey state office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg, the Public Works Department has launched a major road improvement and beautification drive in the surrounding area, officials said on Tuesday.

The Rs 2.23 crore project, which includes civil and electrical works, is aimed at enhancing the approach road to the new office and is expected to be completed within a month.

“The approach road is in poor condition,” a senior PWD official said, adding that the stretch will be resurfaced, potholes filled, and drains cleaned and repaired. LED streetlights will be installed for better illumination, while road markings and painting will also be carried out as part of the facelift.

The Delhi BJP’s current office, housed in a bungalow on Pandit Pant Marg in Lutyens’ Delhi, has long been seen as inadequate for the party’s growing needs. The new premises on DDU Marg will place the state unit closer to the party’s national headquarters, consolidating its central operations.

“Currently, the state office is very small compared to our needs, there is hardly any space for parking vehicles. Keeping all these things in mind, the new office is being constructed. The work is likely to take one to two months to complete,” said a BJP functionary.

Under construction since 2023, the new state office promises a modern upgrade with enhanced space and infrastructure. Apart from increased working capacity, the facility will feature basement parking, a conference hall, and meeting rooms to support the party’s organisational functions.