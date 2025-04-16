Delhi government to open 70 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs by May under 100-day action plan

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is set to open 70 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAY) across the capital by the end of next month as part of its 100-day action plan, which will conclude in May.

The move follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

Officials said each of the 70 AAYs—one in every assembly constituency—will be established by upgrading existing Primary Health Centres (PHCs), dispensaries, and mohalla clinics. In some areas, temporary setups will be established in available spaces like marriage halls, they added.

These centres will provide essential health services, expanding the facilities provided by Mohalla Clinics, including general treatment, vaccination, screening for non-communicable diseases such as blood pressure, and maternal care. Integrated Diagnostic Labs will also be introduced in the city’s 11 districts and connected to these AAYs. Officials also said that Ayurvedic facilities will be added to these new clinics.

The government will receive Rs 2,400 crore in central funding for the initiative. The funds will support the creation of 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Kendras, nine critical care blocks with 50 to 100 beds each, and 11 centralised laboratories.

Currently, the national capital houses 553 Mohalla Clinics, of which 164 are operating from rented buildings.

Meanwhile, over a week after implementation, about 1.75 lakh families have now been registered under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, officials said.