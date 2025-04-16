Delhi government's new air quality monitors face backlash over placement in low-pollution zones

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s latest move to install six new ambient air quality monitoring stations has drawn criticism from environmental activists, who allege that the strategic placement of these stations in green, low-density areas amounts to “greenwashing” the capital’s pollution data.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa recently announced that the new stations will be set up at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Delhi Cantonment, Netaji Subhash University (West Campus), and the Commonwealth Games Sports Complex. At least two of these — JNU and IGNOU — lie within the South-Central Ridge, a designated forest area while the remaining stations are located in areas with relatively low population density

“The new monitors are being placed in areas with relatively low-density, green, and institutionally controlled environments. These are not areas grappling with the thick of Delhi’s pollution crisis. Instead, they are among the city’s better-performing pockets when it comes to air quality,” said Bhavreen Kandhari, founder of Warrior Moms, a citizen-led collective advocating for clean air.

“It is understandable that some stations are placed in universities to facilitate research, but more and more are being installed in areas with better air quality, instead of industrial or high-density residential zones."

Delhi currently has 40 air quality monitoring stations that feed data into the city’s overall AQI calculations. However, many high-pollution zones — including dense residential and industrial areas — remain unmonitored. Several existing monitors are similarly located in low-exposure zones.