Delhi improves gender inclusion but faces overcrowded prisons, case backlog: India Justice Report 2025

NEW DELHI: The India Justice Report 2025, released on Tuesday, presents a detailed picture of Delhi’s judicial system. While it shows progress in gender inclusion, it also highlights major concerns like overcrowded prisons, a heavy judicial workload, and long case backlogs.

The report, prepared by Tata Trusts along with civil society organisations like the Centre for Social Justice, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, DAKSH, and Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, points out that Delhi’s district courts have one of the lowest judicial vacancy rates in the country—only 11 per cent. Even more impressive, women make up 45 per cent of judges, much higher than the national average.

However, this progress in gender representation contrasts sharply with the condition of Delhi’s prisons. The city has the highest proportion of undertrials in the country—91 per cent of the prison population. Since 2012, Delhi’s prisons have been running at over 170 per cent occupancy, and in 2022, 15 per cent of the facilities had occupancy rates above 250 per cent. Three jails have had this level of overcrowding since 2020.

Healthcare in these prisons is also very poor. There are only 90 doctors for nearly 18,000 inmates, which means one doctor for every 206 prisoners. There are serious staff shortages too—27 per cent overall, with a 60 per cent shortage of correctional staff and a 34 per cent gap in prison officers.