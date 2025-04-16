Delhi Police ASI arrested for accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe to allow repair work at retired inspector’s home

NEW DELHI: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

The bribe was in exchange for allowing repair work on the terrace of a retired inspector’s residence, officials said.

The suspect, identified as ASI Sudesh Kumar Yadav, was posted at the Model Town police station. According to police, a complaint was filed by the retired inspector with Delhi Police’s Vigilance Unit on Monday. The complainant stated that Yadav, along with other beat staff, had stopped civil work at his residence.

Yadav allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 4 lakh, threatening that the work would not resume until the amount was paid. The matter was later settled for Rs 2 lakh, the officer added.

The complainant further claimed that he had approached the SHO of Model Town police station, but was directed to meet Yadav. The complainant also provided a pen drive containing audio recordings of his conversations with police officials regarding the bribe demand. Following this, a team was formed and a trap was set.

Around 6:30 pm on Monday, Yadav called the complainant to his room located on the first floor of Model Town police station, where he was caught.