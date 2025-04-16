Fire safety certificate denied to Delhi's LNJP hospital over major safety lapses

NEW DELHI: Delhi government’s largest public hospital, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP), has failed to secure a renewal of its fire safety certificate after the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) flagged multiple violations across its buildings during a recent inspection.

With summer heading towards its peak, the lapses, which include blocked staircases, missing firefighting equipment, and non-functional smoke management systems, have raised concerns over patient and staff safety.

Rising temperatures and increased electricity demand during this season often lead to a surge in fire incidents.

According to the DFS, a comprehensive inspection of various blocks of the hospital was conducted on March 25 and 26 in the presence of officials from the Public Works Department (PWD).

The findings reveal that the hospital has not complied with multiple fire safety norms, making it ineligible for the mandatory certification.

In the Casualty OPD and Surgical Block, inspectors noted that the six-meter-wide road essential for fire tender movement was not clearly provided, as per the DFS’s report to the hospital.

One of the staircases in the surgical block was found blocked with dumped waste materials, which could seriously hamper evacuation during an emergency. Exit signage was inadequate, and several hydrant boxes were missing hoses and branches. Additionally, parts of the casualty block were under renovation, with firefighting systems temporarily disconnected.