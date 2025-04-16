From Prawn Ghee Roast to Mango Payasam: Southern Coast Meets Delhi at this Coastal Food Festival

Far from the sea, Delhi isn't where you'd expect coastal cuisine to shine. For most Delhiites, seafood and regional dishes from India’s shorelines are rare indulgences. Tapping into this craving, executive chef Pradeep Semwal of Four Points by Sheraton has curated a slice of the South with a specially designed Coastal Food Festival.
Semwal, a Michelin-trained chef with over 18 years of experience in southeast Asian cuisine, joined Four Points in July 2024. He’s cooked at the G20 Summit and for icons like MS Dhoni. For this festival, he teamed up with Gurugram-based chef Rekha Raghavan, a home chef with Kerala roots who left the corporate world in 2019 to pursue cooking full-time. Semwal and Rghavan’s culinary collaboration began in 2024, during Raghavan’s Onam Sadhya pop-ups at Four Points.
Timed just after Vishu—the New Year celebrated in Kerala and in parts of Tamil Nadu—the duo saw the festival as the perfect moment to spotlight coastal cuisine. For Raghavan, this festival is deeply personal—a chance to bring the soul of her heritage to a city where South Indian cuisine often means dosa, idli, and sambhar. “Delhiites have heard of Goan Xacuti, but few know dishes like Konju Manga (shrimps cooked with mango puree) or Konju Theeyal (shrimps cooked with coconut) from Kerala. This is about bringing those stories and flavours to Delhi.”
What’s cooking?
The festival spans the southern coastline—from Kerala’s spice-laden kitchens to Mangalore, Tamil Nadu, and Goa. At the preview, we sipped Kulukki Sarbath, a shaken lemonade with green chillies and basil seeds, followed by a bold twist on Tamil Nadu's naatu kozhi rasam—chicken rasam with boiled chicken blended into the broth. Sambharam Kadumanga golgappa offered a North-South twist: crispy puris filled with spicy chopped mango and buttermilk.
Starters included flaky Kerala motta puffs, Mangalorean prawn ghee roast, and Semwal’s signature black batter-fried prawns, a tribute to his time at The Gaggan in Bangkok. In the main course, the Mutton Stew served with Appam was a crowd-pleaser. The Mango Fish Curry—a Kerala-style preparation with raw mangoes and fish simmered in coconut milk—was served with earthy red rice, capturing the spirit of coastal comfort food. And of course, no festival is complete without something to satisfy the sweet tooth. The dessert menu features Ada Pradhaman—a traditional Kerala-style kheer—and Mango Payasam, a summery twist on the classic Semiya Payasam, with the sweetness of ripe mangoes.
The menu rotates throughout the festival week, offering a fresh experience for returning guests. “You’ll see something new each time you visit,” says Semwal.
Coastal cuisine conundrums
The festival revives traditional techniques like steaming and banana leaf cooking. “We’re planning a few desserts using the steaming method, like Kerala style Illa Ada,” says Raghavan. “We’re also serving Kizhi Porotta—a parcel of kerala porotta and chicken wrapped in banana leaf and steamed with spices.”
Still, bringing coastal food to a Delhi kitchen isn’t without hurdles. “Coastal cuisine is rooted in home-style cooking and specific tools—like clay pots or wood-fired stoves,” says Semwal. “That wood fire gives food its soul. But in Delhi, it’s legally restricted. We use LPG and PNG, which means we lose that smoky depth.”
Sourcing fresh produce is another challenge. “We’ve been committed to sustainability—not as a trend, but as a responsibility,” Semwal says. “We’ve partnered with vendors who bring in crab and lobster from Thailand via Kolkata.”
In a city as diverse as Delhi, where every neighbourhood brings a new flavour, Chef Semwal aims to introduce lesser-known coastal recipes with care and integrity. “We’re not saying we’re the best—but we’ll always serve food you can trust,” he says.
At Four Points by Sheraton, National Highway 8, Samalka, till April 20. Dinner buffet from April 16–18, 7 to 11 pm; brunch on April 19–20, 12:30 to 3:30 pm. ₹1,999 per person (inclusive of taxes).