From Prawn Ghee Roast to Mango Payasam: Southern Coast Meets Delhi at this Coastal Food Festival

Far from the sea, Delhi isn't where you'd expect coastal cuisine to shine. For most Delhiites, seafood and regional dishes from India’s shorelines are rare indulgences. Tapping into this craving, executive chef Pradeep Semwal of Four Points by Sheraton has curated a slice of the South with a specially designed Coastal Food Festival.

Semwal, a Michelin-trained chef with over 18 years of experience in southeast Asian cuisine, joined Four Points in July 2024. He’s cooked at the G20 Summit and for icons like MS Dhoni. For this festival, he teamed up with Gurugram-based chef Rekha Raghavan, a home chef with Kerala roots who left the corporate world in 2019 to pursue cooking full-time. Semwal and Rghavan’s culinary collaboration began in 2024, during Raghavan’s Onam Sadhya pop-ups at Four Points.