JNUSU election process begins after delays; ABVP, AISA, SFI file nominations ahead of April 25 polls

NEW DELHI: After a prolonged delay caused by administrative and legal hurdles, the election process for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) finally commenced on Tuesday, with various organizations filing their nominations.

The Election Committee also released the voter list, confirming that 7,906 students are eligible to vote in this year’s elections. Notably, 43% of registered voters are women.

On the same day, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) announced its probable candidates for the JNUSU elections. The list includes Thite Shambhavi Pramod, Anuj Damara, Kunal Rai, Vikas Patel, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey, Shikha Swaraj, Nittu Goutham, Arun Srivastava, and Akash Kumar Ravani.

These candidates have submitted their nominations, and after scrutiny, the final list of four candidates for the JNUSU Central Panel posts—president, vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary—will be confirmed. ABVP activists have already begun intensive campaigns across hostels and classrooms, highlighting the organisation’s constructive contributions over the past six years. Similarly, members of the All India Students Association (AISA) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) also filed their nominations.

The nomination correction window opened on Tuesday, with withdrawals set to take place on Wednesday. In addition to the central panel elections, voting will be held for 42 councillor positions representing 16 schools and a special combined centre at the university. The JNUSU elections will take place on April 25.

ABVP’s Central Election Coordinator for JNUSU elections, Arjun Anand, said, “We are fully prepared for the elections and committed to promoting responsible leadership by selecting dedicated, aware and active student leaders.”The final list of candidates will be released on April 16.