Plea in Delhi HC seeks revival of contempt case over axing of ad-hoc Law Officers in jails

NEW DELHI: A fresh petition has been filed before the Delhi High Court, seeking the revival of a contempt case in connection with the alleged abrupt termination of ad-hoc Law Officers across Delhi’s prison system. The plea argues that this act amounts to willful disobedience of the Court’s specific directives issued on September 27, 2019.

The petitioner contends that the discontinuation of these temporary appointments, without the creation of corresponding regular posts, demonstrates clear contempt of court.

The Director General of Tihar Jail and other senior prison officials have been named as respondents for allegedly failing to comply with judicial instructions. The origins of the case lie in a petition filed by Advocate Amit Sahni, a social activist, which was disposed of by a High Court order directing the authorities to complete the recruitment of Law Officers for Delhi’s jails, preferably within twelve weeks of receiving the order.

When these directions were not acted upon within the stipulated period, Advocate Sahni initiated contempt proceedings. During the hearings, the respondents informed the court that 16 Law Officers had been appointed on an ad-hoc basis. On the basis of this assurance, the Court disposed of the contempt case December 21, 2021.