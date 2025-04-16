Zero tolerance for schools hiking fees: Delhi CM Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday that her government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards arbitrary fee hikes in schools and the harassment of parents and students.

This statement came after a group of parents raised concerns about their children being expelled from Queen Mary School in Model Town for protesting illegal fee hikes.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), CM Gupta can be seen instructing an official to inform the school authorities that their registration would be cancelled if such practices continued.

“There are rules and regulations governing fee hikes that must be followed. Any school found violating these will face consequences,” Gupta said. “We will issue notices to all schools against which we have received complaints,” she added. In her post, the chief minister emphasised the Delhi government’s commitment to transparency, equal opportunity, and the protection of children’s rights in the education sector. “Any form of injustice, exploitation, or irregularity will be dealt with firmly. Our pledge is clear — every child deserves justice, respect, and quality education,” she said.

CM Gupta’s statement comes amid ongoing allegations from the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) about the BJP’s connections with the Action Committee of Unaided Private Schools, which had previously opposed the AAP government’s stance on fee hikes.