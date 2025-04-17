Delhi HC criticises DPS Dwarka for 'inhuman' treatment of students over fees

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday strongly criticised Delhi Public School, Dwarka, for its alleged mistreatment of students whose families were unable to pay an increased school fee.
The court called the school’s actions “inhuman” and said such behaviour has no place in an educational institution.
Justice Sachin Datta, who heard the case, was deeply concerned by reports that students were locked in the school library and stopped from attending regular classes.
“This school seems to care more about profit than education,” he said, adding that the students were being treated “like chattel.”
The remarks came during a hearing on a petition filed on behalf of the affected students. In an emotionally charged courtroom, several students appeared in full school uniform, clutching books and bags, accompanied by their visibly distressed parents.
“I am disturbed by the way these children were treated,” said the judge. “Just because a family is struggling to pay fees doesn’t mean the school can take away a child’s dignity.”
The court looked at a report by an eight-member committee, led by the District Magistrate (Southwest), which had visited the school. The report described unfair treatment of students during the fee dispute.
It said the students were separated from others, not allowed into classrooms, and denied access to school facilities because their parents failed to pay what was called an “unauthorised fee.” Parents said the school staff mentally harassed their children and didn’t allow them to attend lessons or speak to their friends.
Justice Datta said immediate steps must be taken to protect the students’ mental and emotional health. “No student should be confined or treated differently. They must be allowed to attend all classes and use school facilities without discrimination,” the judge ordered.
He also warned, “This kind of conduct could lead to criminal charges against the principal. The school should be held accountable at the highest level.” The Directorate of Education, representing the Delhi government, informed the court that a showcause notice had been issued to the school on April 8. The notice demanded an explanation within seven days as to why the institution should not face derecognition for its actions.
Meanwhile, counsel for the students assured the court that they were prepared to pay the legitimate, approved fees. The school’s representative, however, maintained that repeated notices had been sent since December, warning parents of non-payment. According to the school, the students had failed to settle their dues by March, prompting the school to deny them access.