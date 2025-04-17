Delhi HC criticises DPS Dwarka for 'inhuman' treatment of students over fees

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday strongly criticised Delhi Public School, Dwarka, for its alleged mistreatment of students whose families were unable to pay an increased school fee.

The court called the school’s actions “inhuman” and said such behaviour has no place in an educational institution.

Justice Sachin Datta, who heard the case, was deeply concerned by reports that students were locked in the school library and stopped from attending regular classes.

“This school seems to care more about profit than education,” he said, adding that the students were being treated “like chattel.”

The remarks came during a hearing on a petition filed on behalf of the affected students. In an emotionally charged courtroom, several students appeared in full school uniform, clutching books and bags, accompanied by their visibly distressed parents.

“I am disturbed by the way these children were treated,” said the judge. “Just because a family is struggling to pay fees doesn’t mean the school can take away a child’s dignity.”

The court looked at a report by an eight-member committee, led by the District Magistrate (Southwest), which had visited the school. The report described unfair treatment of students during the fee dispute.