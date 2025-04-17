Delhi one of the top states to pay highest minimum wage: Kapil Mishra

NEW DELHI: Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday announced that the hiked minimum wage rates will benefit over 40 lakh workers and will be mandatory across all private and government establishments.

The minister said that with this move, Delhi becomes one of the states offering the highest minimum wages in the country.

“The Delhi Government is committed to safeguarding the interests of workers. Our top priority has always been ensuring that every labourer receives fair and full compensation for their hard work. This wage hike will directly benefit more than 4 million workers residing and working in Delhi and will help improve their quality of life. Taking note of the long-standing demands of various labour unions, this historic decision by our government will provide much-needed economic relief to workers across both private and public sectors. With this move, Delhi becomes one of the states offering the highest minimum wages in the country,” Mishra said in a statement.

For unskilled workers, the monthly wage has been increased from Rs 18,066 to Rs 18,456. Semi-skilled workers, who possess a basic level of technical knowledge or training, will now receive a revised monthly wage of Rs 20,371, up from Rs 19,929. This increase acknowledges their contribution and provides them with fair compensation for their efforts.

Similarly, skilled workers—such as electricians, technicians, and other experienced professionals—will see their wages rise from Rs 21,917 to Rs 22,411, recognising their technical proficiency and the value of their experience.

The minister warned that strict action would be taken against those who fail to comply. “These wage rates will be applicable across both government and private sectors and that all employers are legally bound to comply. Non-compliance will invite strict legal action,” he said.