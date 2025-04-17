Dwarka court evacuated after bomb threat, nothing suspicious found

NEW DELHI: Dwarka court in southwest Delhi was briefly evacuated on Friday after receiving a bomb threat via email, prompting a swift response from Delhi Police.

According to officials, the email, received around 3.11 am, claimed that an RDX-based explosive device had been planted at the court. However, later it turned out to be a hoax, police said.

Inspector Jitender Kumar alerted the Dwarka Court police post about the threat around 10.50 am, following information from head constable Ujjwal. The bomb threat was brought to the attention of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) through her reader when the court opened.

In response, local police, senior officers and a bomb disposal squad (BDS) were quickly deployed to the scene. The entire premises were thoroughly checked, both manually and with the aid of sophisticated equipment and a dog squad.

However, no suspicious items were found and the court resumed normal operations, said officials. The bomb threat led to judicial proceedings being halted and the emptying of courtrooms.

Earlier this month, similar hoax bomb threats targeted the Red Fort and Jama Masjid in central Delhi, leading to extensive security checks. These threats, which were later determined to be false, prompted bomb disposal teams from Delhi Police and CISF to conduct searches, but no explosives were discovered.

This follows a series of bomb threats in December last year, which targeted several schools in the capital.