Energy storage system at Kilokari to be operational, says Delhi's Power Minister

NEW DELHI: Power Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday reviewed the progress of India’s first commercially approved and South Asia’s largest standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) being developed in Kilokri, South Delhi.

The 20-MW energy storage system, collaboration between BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and IndiGrid, is located at the 33/11 kv substation in Kilokri. Once operational, it is expected to directly benefit around one lakh residents in South Delhi’s Ashram area by easing peak-hour electricity demand and supporting uninterrupted power supply.

“This standalone BESS is designed to enhance grid stability, reduce peak-hour loads, and integrate renewable energy into the grid. Promoting green energy in the capital is our government’s top priority,” Sood said during his visit. Describing it as a landmark development, Sood said the project would soon be dedicated to the public.

He also highlighted the role of key partners, including IndiGrid, the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), and TERI, in fast-tracking the project using advanced technology and regulatory innovation.

The BESS is designed to supply electricity for four hours daily and reduce strain on existing grid infrastructure. It has an approved annual tariff of Rs 57.6 lakh per MW, 55% lower than the previous benchmark rate.