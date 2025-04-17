Fire breaks out at residential building in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh; no casualities reported

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at in a residential building in the Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi on early Thursday. It was brought under control within two hours, officials said.

The fire department received information regarding the blaze at 2.14 am near Nana Road, Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control around 4 am, a fire official said.

The fire reportedly originated in domestic articles and engulfed three to four cars parked in the stilt parking area of the building. The building is a ground plus four-storey residential building with a stilt-level parking facility.

No casualties have been reported, the fire official added.