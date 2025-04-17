Man arrested for selling pirated NCERT books

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly storing and selling pirated NCERT books in northwest Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area,a police official said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Arvind Gupta, a resident of Rohini Sector-16. He allegedly bought pirated books from multiple sources to resell in Delhi, a senior police officer said.

On Saturday around 3 pm, police received a tip-off about the sale and storage of pirated NCERT books in Samaypur Badli. Acting on the information, a police team was formed and a trap was laid. Gupta was caught red-handed during the operation, police added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said a total of 4,091 pirated NCERT books were recovered from Gupta’s shop. During questioning, Gupta confessed to purchasing the pirated books from different printing presses in Delhi and nearby states.

Police said an investigation is ongoing to trace the full supply chain and identify others involved in the racket.