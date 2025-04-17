MCD invites e-tenders for surface parking lots across Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has invited e-tenders for 32 authorised surface parking lots across the city, under a newly introduced monthly license fee structure.

The move is expected to generate annual revenue of Rs 9.14 crore. The parking sites, located in various parts of the city including Jahangirpuri, Civil Lines, Pitampura, Punjabi Bagh, Shalimar Bagh, RK Puram, Kashmere Gate, Saraswati Marg, and Shaheen Bagh, among others, will be offered for bidding with different license fees based on location and capacity.

For example, the Jahangirpuri site has a license fee of Rs 48,000, while the covered drain parking site at Sudarshan Park is priced at Rs 7,99,733. Other notable sites include Civil Lines and Pitampura etc.

“The allotment will be done through a competitive bidding process. Applicants must meet the eligibility criteria and submit all required documents along with the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD),” an MCD official said, adding the pricing of the parking sites depends on the location, capacity, and trends from previous years.