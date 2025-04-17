No breakthrough in sexual assault of air hostess at private hospital in Gurugram

NEW DELHI: The Gurugram Police is yet to make a breakthrough in an alleged sexual assault case involving a 47-year-old flight attendant at a private hospital in Gurugram.

The woman was undergoing treatment at the hospital between April 5 and April 13, and she was admitted to the ICU and had been on the ventilator at the time of the incident.

After being discharged, she filed a complaint the next day at the Gurugram Sadar Police Station, alleging sexual assault by a male nurse. In her complaint, the woman has alleged that she came to Gurugram for training on behalf of her company.

While staying in a hotel here, her health deteriorated following a drowning incident, after which she was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

On April 5, her husband admitted her to another hospital in Gurugram. After her discharge on April 13, she disclosed to her husband the harrowing details of the assault she allegedly faced in the hospital.

Sandeep Kumar, Public Relations Officer of Gurugram Police, confirmed receiving the complaint and said the woman claimed the incident occurred on April 6 while she was on a ventilator. CCTV footage of the area is being examined, and the investigation is ongoing.

The police are also coordinating with doctors to identify which staff members were on duty at the time of the incident. The hospital in a statement said that they have been made aware of a complaint from a patient and have been fully cooperating with the investigations conducted by the relevant authorities.

“At this stage, no allegations have been substantiated, and all relevant documents including CCTV footage from the hospital for the time period in question, have been handed over to the police. We remain committed to supporting the process of investigation,” the statement stated.