Shasha Gaba’s new collection blends modern comfort with wearability

Shasha Gaba, known for her stronghold in traditional Indian wear, has now ventured into western fashion with the launch of a brand-new luxurious clothing line under the name Sha. The collection is spearheaded by Gopi, the co-founder of Sha and sister of designer Shasha Gaba, who also serves as the director of the brand.
The Sha collection is a new rendition of contemporary comfort wear, a wide variety including corsets, dresses, tops, jackets, blazers and sequined pants, sequined cover-ups, and even kurtas in new styles. Created for both men and women, the collection harmoniously blends western style with universal wearability, with choices for all occasions–from an after-party, a school run, a brunch outing to lunch with friends, or even work attire, the collection is designed for every lifestyle moment.
Gopi shared that the collection draws heavy inspiration from the galaxies and the universe. “The print and embroidery are based on the cosmos, which forms the foundation of the collection. From there, it develops into engineered prints and embellishments. We’ve also incorporated some bold designs from nature as well like large floral designs but it has more geometric shapes, stripes, and chevron patterns. The overall aesthetic is big, bold, and striking,” she explained. The fabrics employed are a mix of plush and cozy textures like cotton, silks, tissue, satins, viscose, and other intriguing textures.
The line is intended to be inclusive and accessible. "For me, it's like—if everybody wears it, that would be great—college students, mothers. We would love our clients to enjoy these pieces wherever they go," Gopi added. The Sha line has also already been featured in two exhibitions and is now in the market for sale on the official Shasha Gaba website with a price range of ₹9,999 to ₹21,999. In the future, the team is also set to launch the line to international markets, bringing this blend of tradition and modernity to a global clientele. With the brand still advocating for traditional wear, and Sha providing a new angle in today's fashion, the two segments present an equal and balanced vision of fashion.