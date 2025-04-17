Shasha Gaba’s new collection blends modern comfort with wearability

Gopi shared that the collection draws heavy inspiration from the galaxies and the universe. “The print and embroidery are based on the cosmos, which forms the foundation of the collection. From there, it develops into engineered prints and embellishments. We’ve also incorporated some bold designs from nature as well like large floral designs but it has more geometric shapes, stripes, and chevron patterns. The overall aesthetic is big, bold, and striking,” she explained. The fabrics employed are a mix of plush and cozy textures like cotton, silks, tissue, satins, viscose, and other intriguing textures.

The line is intended to be inclusive and accessible. "For me, it's like—if everybody wears it, that would be great—college students, mothers. We would love our clients to enjoy these pieces wherever they go," Gopi added. The Sha line has also already been featured in two exhibitions and is now in the market for sale on the official Shasha Gaba website with a price range of ₹9,999 to ₹21,999. In the future, the team is also set to launch the line to international markets, bringing this blend of tradition and modernity to a global clientele. With the brand still advocating for traditional wear, and Sha providing a new angle in today's fashion, the two segments present an equal and balanced vision of fashion.