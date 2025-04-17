Spirit of the Season

It’s about stoytelling

“Bartending has always been about more than just making great drinks – it’s about storytelling, craftsmanship, and most importantly, community,” says Yangdup Lama, co-founder of Delhi’s pioneering establishments Sidecar, Cocktails & Dreams Speakeasy, and The Brook. “Over the years, I’ve witnessed the incredible evolution of India’s bar culture, and today, we are at a defining moment. The passion, innovation, and talent within our industry are undeniable, and it’s time for Indian bartenders to take their rightful place on the global stage.”

Indeed, bartending is no longer merely a craft — it’s a reimagining of the entire cocktail experience. Today’s discerning drinker is worldly, well-travelled, and expects more than just a good drink — they seek a narrative, an experience that rivals the best in the world. The most striking evolution in cocktail culture lies in this considered, sensory approach to drinking. In response, the country’s leading mixologists are embracing their roles as culinary artists — infusing, fermenting, clarifying, and crafting libations that transcend tradition, often blurring the lines between kitchen and bar.

As summer approaches, bars across the country are unveiling menus that both celebrate and elevate the season. At Japonico in Gurugram, restaurateur Sahil Sambhi embraces Japan’s minimal, playful ethos. “Our summer menu is all about refreshing, whimsical drinks that celebrate Japanese ingredients and anime-inspired storytelling,” he shares. “We’re crafting light, seasonal cocktails — think yuzu highballs, shiso spritzes, and umeshu-based creations that offer the perfect escape from the summer heat.”

Meanwhile, Minakshi Singh, co-founder of Sidecar, Cocktails & Dreams Speakeasy, and The Brook, offers a tantalising glimpse of what’s to come: “Our summer special menu will be something that’s never been done before. We’ve championed seasonal menus since our first bar in 2012, and they’ve always been among our most anticipated launches. The new menu is set to debut next month — and we promise, it’ll be worth the wait.”

The spotlight also shines on Banng, the NCR’s current darling for contemporary Thai cuisine and a stellar bar programme to match. Deepali Gupta, AVP – Premium Brands at Impresario, explains the inspiration: “The Thai fruit cart is inherently a perfect antidote to summer, combining seasonal produce with time-honoured techniques like pickling. Banng’s bar programme reflects that same effortless seasonality, offering vibrant, summer-ready cocktails.”