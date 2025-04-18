Delhi Metro trial runs continue between Majlis Park and Jagatpur village under Phase-IV

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro’s construction work for the priority corridors of Phase IV is making steady progress. Overall, more than 70% civil work has already been completed in the three corridors.

Among these, about 4.6 kilometer long stretch between Majlis Park and Jagatpur Village is now almost complete. Initial trial runs were commenced on this section in late December last year.

This section, comprising three additional stations – Burari, Jharoda Majra and Jagatpur Village will be opened after obtaining all the mandatory statutory approvals and certifications.

Phase IV’s first ever stretch from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension was opened for passenger services on January 5, this year. The foundation stone for the construction of the much-awaited Rithala – Kundli Metro corridor of Phase IV was also laid on the same day.

In total, DMRC is constructing about 112 kilometres of new Metro lines as part of its Phase IV expansion across the national capital. In the last two months, DMRC has achieved three significant tunnel breakthroughs on the Aerocity–Tughlakabad corridor.

Regarding delays in the project, DMRC had earlier explained that despite beginning Phase IV in December 2019, the project faced significant delays from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges in obtaining tree-cutting permissions.

The DMRC noted that substantial work on the project has been ongoing for the last one and a half to two years, aiming for completion by 2026.

“DMRC aims to significantly enhanc the public transport infrastructure in the national capital, making daily commuting more conveneince and accessible for millions of residents,” read the statement.