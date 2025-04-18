Househelp found dead at employer’s home in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

NEW DELHI: A domestic help was found hanging from a shower pipe inside the washroom of her employer’s residence in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, police said on Thursday, adding that she was working at the house for over a month.

A senior officer said Vasant Kunj police station received a PCR call on Wednesday regarding an apparent suicide incident at Main Shanti Kunj area. A young woman who worked as domestic help was found hanging in the bathroom of her employer’s residence using a shower pipe, he added.

During inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased, a native of UP’s Raebareli, had been working as househelp at the residence for the past one-and-a-half-month, police said.

On the day of the incident, the girl came to work around 8 am. Around 4 pm, when house owner Deepak (39) returned home, she opened the gate. Later, Deepak, his wife, and their children went to sleep.

Around 6 pm, when the cook at the household came and rang the doorbell, no one answered initially. Getting no response from the domestic help, who usually answered the door, Deepak’s wife opened the door.

When she realised that the woman had not been seen around the house, they started looking. The door to a bathroom was found locked. They knocked on it several times before unlocking it and found her hanging from a shower pipe, following which they reported the matter, the officer said. The crime team has inspected the scene, and the body has been sent to Safdarjung Hospital for the autopsy, police said, adding that probe is on.

Her age yet to be ascertained: Police

The age of the deceased was initially stated to be around 19 to 20 years by her employers at the scene; however, her parents claimed she was around 17 years, and later recorded her age as 14 during registration of a medico-legal case (MLC). Her exact age is under verification, the officer said, adding, the body has been sent for autopsy.