PM Modi bats for holistic plan to clean Yamuna

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the efforts to clean and rejuvenate the Yamuna river at a meeting attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The Union Home Minister and the Jal Shakti Minister also participated in the meeting, discussing the proposal of an urban river management plan for a holistic management of the Yamuna waters aligned with the Delhi master plan.

The meeting reviewed the agency-wise clean-up action plan, which was broken up into short-term (3 months), medium-term (3 months to 1.5 years), and long-term (1.5 to 3 years) activities.

The discussions touched upon the management of drains, solid waste, sewage, septage, dairy waste, and industrial waste, gap identification of wastewater treatment infrastructure and monitoring measures, improving the flow in the Yamuna, flood plain protection, green riverfront development, and public outreach.

The meeting emphasised the need to rehabilitate drinking water system to reduce leakages and non-revenue water. It was decided that Delhi would prepare an Urban River Management Plan and integrate it with the master plan.