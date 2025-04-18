Valid vehicles flagged as overaged due to technical glitches, complain Delhi petrol pump operators

As the Delhi government inches closer to enforcing its policy of denying fuel to overaged vehicles, technical glitches in the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system are raising serious concerns. Petrol pump dealers say the system has been generating erroneous data, incorrectly flagging vehicles, particularly CNG-run autorickshaws, as end-of-life despite valid registration periods.

“We have been testing the technology where speakers attached to the ANPR cameras flag that the vehicles are older than 15 years. When verified with the registration papers of those vehicles, we get to know that the vehicles have a life of several years. The issue is specifically with the CNG-run autorickshaws,” said a dealer based in South Delhi.

The ANPR system is designed to detect overaged vehicles arriving at refuelling stations and check for valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates. If a vehicle is found non-compliant, petrol pump attendants are alerted and expected to deny fuel. However, the current glitches are raising apprehensions among operators about potential chaos during the rollout.