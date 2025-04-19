Jyoti Bhatt showcase: Delhi hosts largest retrospective of key figure of the Baroda School of Art

Born in 1934, Bhatt is celebrated for his work in painting, printmaking, and his photographic documentation of rural Indian culture. A founding member of the Baroda School of Indian Art, Bhatt emerged as an alternative voice to Santiniketan and the Bengal School, part of a new post-Independence art movement. For both Rodwittiya and Kakar, who share the Baroda lineage with Bhatt, the retrospective is a homage.

Rodwittiya describes the show as an exploration of Bhatt’s “linguistic choices”, shaped by formal training and a conscious crafting of both visual and textual language.

Printmaking journey

In an era when painting and sculpture dominated the post-Independence art scene, Bhatt turned to printmaking—not just for its aesthetic qualities, but its accessibility. “When I began at M.S. University, printmaking was not a major discipline,” Bhatt, now 91, recalls. His interest deepened during a stint at the Accademia di Belle Arti in Naples (1961), and further at Pratt Institute, New York (1964–66).