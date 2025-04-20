Delhi building collapse: Tales of loss, courage and grief amid debris pile-up

NEW DELHI: A young woman displayed remarkable courage when she managed to rescue her parents from the debris of a collapsed building in Mustafabad early Saturday morning. Her family had been living there as tenants for over a decade. Tragically, she was unable to save her two brothers — one of whom was the family’s sole breadwinner.

A relative of the house owner, Tahseen, said he had already suffered a devastating loss during the 2020 Delhi riots following the CAA-NRC protests. “His son Aas Mohammad had gone out for some work and never returned. On March 9, his decomposed body was recovered from the Gokulpuri drain,” the relative said. In this tragedy, seven members of Tahseen’s family lost their lives.

Rehana Khatoon’s brother, Shahzad Ahmed (48), said Shahid was a tenant of Tahseen. “He and his wife, Rehana were injured, while their two sons, Danish and Naved, died. Their daughter, Neha Parveen, sustained minor injuries. They lived on the third floor,” he said.

“My niece called me at 3.07 am and asked me to reach Mustafabad as the building where they lived had collapsed. She said she was lucky not to get trapped inside. She managed to rescue her parents but couldn’t save her brothers, Danish and Naved,” he added.

Shahid worked in a chemical-related job in Karawal Nagar but lost sight in one eye after a chemical accident. “He had surgery, but it wasn’t successful. He stopped working as he couldn’t see properly after 6 pm,” said Ahmed.

“Danish, a scrap dealer, was the family’s breadwinner. Naved was a college student.” They had been renting the house for 13 to 14 years. “The building wasn’t very old and had four shops on the ground floor,” Ahmed added.

Reshma’s brother-in-law, Rashid (26), who lives nearby, said, “I heard a loud noise and checked from my terrace but didn’t realise the collapsed building was Reshma’s. Later, people informed me and I rushed to the spot. I also called Reshma’s other brother-in-law, Alim Ali, who came from Loni in UP. Reshma was a housewife and her husband, Ahmed Nabi (36), works as a tailor.”