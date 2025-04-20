Delhi government to fast-track old age pension applications amid AAP-BJP row

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is set to fast-track the disposal of applications under the old age pension scheme.

In a recent review meeting with Social Welfare Department officials, Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh directed them to begin adding new beneficiaries and resolve pending cases promptly. Currently, over 400,000 senior citizens in Delhi benefit from the scheme, which is supported by both the central and state governments.

The BJP and AAP have clashed over the scheme. The BJP, in opposition, accused the AAP government of neglecting public welfare and called it “corrupt.” During the Assembly elections, the BJP promised to increase pension amounts, clear pending applications, and ensure timely monthly disbursals.

In response, the AAP government stated that it had already released pending pension payments.

In the review meeting, officials shared progress updates on the scheme. The Minister instructed them to streamline the process of adding new beneficiaries and resolves objections or returned applications. Discussions also included third-party verification of beneficiaries and the role of Common Service Centres (CSCs).

He emphasised the need to resolve applications swiftly, ensuring applicants don’t have to make repeated visits. He also stressed linking bank accounts with necessary documents to avoid issues with Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Officials were directed to monitor the process closely and collect regular feedback from beneficiaries.