Delhi-NCR braces for more storms as IMD forecasts cloudy skies, gusty winds

NEW DELHI: A day after parts of Delhi-NCR experienced a sudden spell of thunderstorms, lightning and rain, bringing much-needed relief to the residents of the area who have been wilting under the scorching heat, the weather department has warned of more storms and lightning strikes on Sunday and in the coming week.

Parts of Delhi and its surrounding areas experienced a brief but intense spell of rain on Friday evening and central, southern, and western parts of the national capital, including areas like Burari, Rohini, Badli, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, and many more, saw light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms.

According to the IMD, the weather on Sunday, April 20, will be cloudy, and the maximum temperature will be 38 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius.

The cloudy conditions are expected to last till Monday, and the maximum temperature will be 39 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius, bringing much-needed relief to people and animals alike. The weather department has predicted strong winds on April 22.