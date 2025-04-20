United Left Panel accuses ABVP of violence during JNUSU poll process; demands free and fair elections

NEW DELHI: The United Left Panel, comprising AISA and DSF, held a press conference at the JNU campus gate on Saturday, condemning alleged violence by ABVP during the JNUSU polls nomination withdrawal process on April 17 and 18.

AISA Campaign Coordinator Dhananjay claimed ABVP members stormed into the Election Committee (EC) office, pelted stones, broke barricades, and chased EC members, disrupting the process. He alleged they heckled EC officials and security personnel, threatening the democratic process.

On April 18, when the EC extended the nomination withdrawal deadline by 30 minutes, Dhananjay alleged that ABVP members—including Vikas Patel, Prafful Patel, and others—resorted to further violence, damaging property and attempting to intimidate EC members.

DSF’s Anagha described how EC members tried to block the attackers by barricading the doors with furniture, but ABVP members allegedly forced entry, endangering EC members’ safety. The AISA-DSF panel urged the JNU administration to ensure a free & fair polls.