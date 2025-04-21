AAP to boycott MCD mayor elections scheduled for April 25

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Monday announced that it will not contest the upcoming elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The polls are scheduled to be held on April 25.

Addressing a press conference, former Delhi chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, said, "The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will play the role of a strong opposition in the MCD as well. BJP did a lot of rigging during the MCD elections but still it lost badly. Even after this, it did not stop and all the councillors were poached."

She said her party does not believe in the "politics of sabotage and horse-trading" and has, therefore, decided not to participate in the mayoral contest.

"Now the BJP should form its triple engine government and fulfil its promises made to the people of Delhi without any excuses," Atishi said.