CM Rekha Gupta flags off 1,100 water tankers enabled with GPS

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday flagged off 1,111 GPS-enabled water tankers from Burari, which will allow for more efficient water delivery during the summer months.

The tankers’ locations will be monitored in real time through an IT dashboard at the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters, while a mobile application will allow residents to track tanker movement themselves. “This is a step towards complete transparency. This is not the final solution; we will work on a new town plan to provide tap water to every resident,” Gupta said.

Water Minister Parvesh Verma echoed the CM’s vision, stating that the ultimate goal is to ensure a piped water supply to every household in Delhi.

“Our long-term plan is to provide water directly to homes, eliminating the need for tankers. This is our model of transparency and good governance,” he said. Verma highlighted the lack of monitoring in the previous system and emphasised that the new app will allow citizens to view tanker routes and destinations. “Sensors will also be installed to ensure that tankers offload water at designated locations and in the correct quantity,” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister Kapil Mishra took a strong stance against the so-called ‘tanker mafia’. “We will uproot Delhi’s tanker mafia. There will be no room for corruption,” he declared, claiming that more progress had been made in 10 weeks than in the last 10 years. He also thanked the CM and fellow ministers for their proactive efforts.The reforms are part of a broader Rs 9,000 crore allocation for Delhi’s water sector in the 2025–26 budget.