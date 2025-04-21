Congress demands Rs 10 lakh each for Mustafabad victims

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress on Sunday demanded a high-level probe into the Mustafabad building collapse that killed 11 people and left several others injured. The party urged the Delhi government to announce compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the families of the dead and Rs 50,000 to the injured which is too little, as the amount should be increased to Rs 10 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively,” Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav said.

Blaming the tragedy on the “callousness and corruption” of BJP and Aam Aadmi Party leaders in the Delhi Government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Yadav highlighted the lack of approved building plans in unauthorised and resettlement colonies.

“Even colonies regularised in 1977 still lack approved building plans,” he noted, calling for urgent amendments to building bylaws.

Yadav also criticised Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for routinely ordering probes without implementing long-term solutions. He alleged that such inquiries are forgotten soon after public attention fades. “The MCD Mayor, who is nearing the end of his term, has also ordered a probe but knows well who the responsible officials are,” he added.